MeetingPlay Shortlisted for Best Pivot to Virtual and Best Event App

In a challenging year for the events industry, event tech pioneer MeetingPlay successfully pivoted as a leader in custom, mobile event apps to become a virtual event trailblazer. As a result, MeetingPlay is now the go-to virtual and hybrid event partner for fortune 500 companies, having hosted some of the largest virtual events in history.

When asked how they accomplished this in such a short timeframe, MeetingPlay CEO Joe Schwinger responded, “Our secret sauce was actually listening to our customers. Some of the initial questions they asked us were:

How do we preserve the spirit of a face-to-face event if our attendees can’t be together in person?

How do we replicate large keynote sessions, breakouts, and roundtable discussions, virtually?

How do we create meaningful, face-to-face networking experiences for our virtual attendees?

How can we give sponsors and exhibitors exposure during a virtual event?

How do we engage virtual attendees?

From listening to our customers, we built a Virtual Engagement Platform chocked full of experiences that actually feel like what one would encounter at a face-to-face event. We helped a large tech client pivot their user conference to virtual with daily keynotes, over 200 breakouts, networking sessions, exhibits and more. It was so successful that before we knew it, we had hundreds of referrals for virtual.”

How Does MeetingPlay Deliver Unique Virtual Experiences?

With their advanced Virtual Platform, MeetingPlay delivers lifelike virtual experiences.

Virtual Network Matching – MeetingPlay’s AI algorithm helps attendees connect by matching them with likeminded people and suggesting networking sessions.

Peer-to-Peer Video Conferencing – Attendees can have one-on-one video conferences with other attendees within the MeetingPlay platform.

BOF Networking and Roundtable Rooms – Attendees can connect face-to-face to network or discuss topics of interest in “virtual rooms”.

Content Recommendations – MeetingPlay makes individual content recommendations based on sessions attended, favorited, and topics of interest.

Live Sponsor/Exhibitor Demos -Sponsors and Exhibitors can “go live” with product demos and host live office hours.

Goal-Driven Gamification – MeetingPlay keeps attendees engaged by awarding points for desired behaviors such as checking into sessions, watching sponsored content, etc. Points are exchanged for swag store prizes.

Event Concierge – Dedicated, concierge support for virtual attendees.

MeetingPlay recognizes that every event is unique. They provide customized, “right-fit” solutions for clients based on their event goals.

