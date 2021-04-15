Team behind Notting Hill Carnival app partner with new creative agency TECHTONIC

This spring, a year since the first lockdown, sees the launch of TECHTONIC https://www.techtonic.world/, a brand-new creative agency partnering with Second Screen: the team behind the app development for events including Notting Hill Carnival, BBC Introducing Live and Boardmasters. The new offering is billed as a game-changing move for the tech and content collective, who in the last year have focused solely on building unique, prolific and captivating content for clients such as Centreforce Radio and The Music Walk of Fame in the wake of Covid and its impact on the live music industry.

This ever-growing roster of clients within music, fashion, film and beyond has helped TECHTONIC develop a community of some of the industry’s best photographers, copywriters, filmmakers, PR consultants, video production and web developers. As well as continuing to offer mobile app development via their sister agency Second Screen.

The last 12 months has seen TECHTONIC win a host of clients including cult fashion brand Rockins, Sky Sports documentary series Driving Force – and they are now the incumbent third party agency for Sadie Frost’s Blond to Black Pictures.

TECHTONIC worked alongside Second Screen to help Notting Hill Carnival 2020 go virtual in the wake of Covid. Both teams helped produce the digital version through app + website development and video production + social media management respectively. The partnership helped the Carnival to pull in more than 7 million views over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Advertisement

Now working together to deliver more 360 degree deals, Second Screen and TECHTONIC will offer their combined expertise to existing clients including BBC Introducing Live, Gigwise, Notting Hill Carnival, Boardmasters, NASS Festival, Bloodstock, Mighty Hoopla, media platform GAFFER & Virgin’s “Galactic” programme, and more.

Second Screen is the brainchild of Londoner, 27-year-old CEO and creative Niall Green, who first launched the collective back in 2014 primarily focusing on tech and its role within the live events industry. The last seven years has seen this original vision develop into a more 360-degree content creation offering, reflected in today’s partnership with TECHTONIC. Specialists are handpicked via the TECHTONIC network to fully reflect each brief – ensuring a service which is efficient and culturally relevant.

CEO Niall Green (pictured), says: ‘‘2020 was a tough year for many, including us as the majority of our income relied heavily on the live events industry. The need for unique content for our clients has increased over the years, so it felt like a logical progression to partner with TECHTONIC, who focus fully on this. The resilience and the excellence of our network means I look forward to what this year will bring for us, and our clients.’’