Suzanne O’Shea is appointed managing director of Crescendo

Events agency, Crescendo has appointed Suzanne O’Shea to the role of managing director. O’Shea joined Crescendo in September 2020 as operations director and has been instrumental in growing the business since the start. Working across both Crescendo and their team experiences arm, Fruitful, O’Shea has headed up a variety of high-end production projects for brands including Google DeepMind, Salesforce and Chanel

With 20 years of experience within the events industry, O’Shea has worked across project design and delivery for a wealth of world-leading brands, including Bacardi, BBC and Tom Ford. O’Shea joined Crescendo from Bluedog Productions, where she was responsible for the management and operations of the design, production, live event, digital, retail and global travel retail teams. and also led the partnership with New York based, experiential creative agency, CS Global, producing events globally for Tiffany & Co, Estée Lauder Companies and Hugo Boss.

In her new position, O’Shea will continue to grow the team with three new team members recruited in the last 6 months. The culture of the business is high on the agenda and O’Shea will focus on ensuring the team are supported and able to work on their strengths to become future leaders of the business and deliver the best results for our clients.

CEO and founder of Crescendo, Russell Allen, says of the appointment, “Su has been a phenomenal addition to the team since joining us 18 months ago, and we are delighted to welcome her into this new role. We have big plans for Crescendo across the next five years. With her experience in delivering high-production events and excellent strategic thinking, Su is just the person to help us reach these company goals”.

O’Shea added, “I am thrilled to move into this new MD role. Helping to drive the direction of an agency that has such great talent and ambition is a huge honour. I look forward to maximising their growth in 2022 and being part of Crescendo’s longer-term strategic direction”.