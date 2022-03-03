AEV working groups announce new leadership

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced several new chairs and vice-chairs of its working groups, with the Event Managers, Marcomms, Finance and Diversity & Inclusion working groups all welcoming their new officers to the roles.

Jill Wadge Gemma Heyward Mike Sealy Louise Day

The Event Managers Working Group sees Jill Wadge, team manager, Event Management SEC, accede the chair alongside Gemma Hayward, head of events, NEC Group Conventions, as the new vice-chair.

Louise Day, assistant director of marketing and communications at Manchester Central assumes the role of vice-chair of the Marcomms Working Group.

Billy McFadyen, director of finance and development, SEC will step up as chair of the Finance Working Group in April.

Mike Sealy, director of diversity & inclusion, Informa Markets, will take the chair of the Cross-Association Diversity & Inclusion Working Group.

Alden Arnold, AEV projects manager, welcomed the group of event professionals to their new roles, saying, “We’re tremendously grateful for the service of the outgoing chairs and vice-chairs, as we are to Jill, Gemma, Louise, Billy, and Mike, for offering their time and expertise to drive conversations and objectives forward. These combined groups draw from the broader range of talent and expertise across all areas of the events sector, giving members a platform to collaborate on initiatives that drive progressive change throughout the industry.”