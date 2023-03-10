Sustainable Breakfast Briefing at BMA House a huge success

Top of Article

BMA House, home to the British Medical Association since 1925, was once again the perfect setting to introduce Event Industry News’ (EIN) fourth edition of the Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide.

Perfectly located within walking distance of London Euston, in Tavistock Square, the Grade II listed building has Gold accreditation with Green Tourism, multiple Greenest Venue awards, and are amongst the first to achieve Greengage ECOsmart Platinum accreditation.

The Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide launch saw attendees meet in their superior Snow room over coffee and a fabulous plant-based breakfast, by BMA House’s catering partner, CH&CO. After breakfast, it was through to the Paget room for a panel session with an awesome line-up of event professionals.

Organisers invited back the panel from the 2022 briefing to revisit the key themes, see what changes have occurred (or not) on this all-important topic, since they last got their heads together. Hosted by EightPR CEO Alistair Turner, Toni Griggs, who is growth lead at Isla – Maya Mahtre, head of marketing and sustainability at Reset Connect, Cassidy Knowles, director of events and operations at the Chorus Agency, and Victoria Lewis, sales & events planner for BMA House, discussed the big ‘greener’ questions.

Delegates were able to put their important questions to the panel and a great discussion ensued. You can catch up on the whole session here, or at the foot of this article, powered by our digital content partners AMMP Media. BMA House Event Co-ordinator Rebecca Hurley commented

“It was a pleasure to see Event Industry News return for the launch of their fourth sustainability guide. Both the event and the guide reflect our own significant focus on the environment making us the perfect location for them. They brought together a wealth of leading industry talent to discuss key sustainability issues, whilst offering advice and support on a number of challenges faced by individuals and the industry as a whole.

We were delighted to be able to showcase BMA House’s sustainability credentials in a variety of ways, including a creative and tasty breakfast menu featuring locally sourced low impact ingredients.

Successful events are delivered by teams working in partnership across the whole of the supply and demand sides of the sector and we were again delighted to see so many close working relationships between all those in attendance.”

The event was kindly supported by some hand-selected suppliers flying the flag for more eco-conscious events including The Stage Bus, City Shuttle and GES.

Adam Parry editor of Event Industry News rounded off the breakfast briefing with a very exciting announcement; the launch of Event Sustainability Live (ESL) which will take place this November co-located with Sister Show Event Tech Live. Find out more about ESL here.

The Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide is available to download, free of charge, HERE.