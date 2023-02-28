The Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide 2023

Adam Parry
As Greta once said, “You are never too small to make a difference.” 

We are pleased to bring you this fourth edition of the Sustainable Events Buyer’s Guide which looks at the latest innovations, tools, tactics and talent helping to make our industry more sustainable.

Packed with top suppliers, venues, associations, and agencies, this guide is a one-stop-shop for event and experience creators who are keen to get in the know.

With input from isla, Smyle, Shelton Fleming, Reset Connect, and many more, it’s a must-read for #eventprofs. Also a very exciting announcement from us too …

