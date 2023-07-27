Industry Consultation launched for feedback on new Purple Guide Environmental Chapter

By
Adam Parry
-
0
138
Top of Article

Vision: 2025, the UK outdoor event industry’s steering group for environmental sustainability, has been commissioned by the Event Industry Forum’s (EIF) Purple Grants Fund, to write a new chapter of the Purple Guide on Environmental Sustainability for events.

It is intended to provide clear guidance on best practice and signpost to users to resources and guidance to minimise the carbon impact of events.

Feedback will be reviewed in September and the chapter will be launched 18th October 2023, at SES 23, hosted at the Showman’s Show.

The draft is available online for comment until Friday 1st September on the Vision: 2025 website HERE

Provide feedback to the content via the online survey HERE

The draft has been prepared by an industry working group including Hope Solutions, the Local Authority Event Organiser’s Association (LAEOG), Julies Bicycle, The Association of Festival Organiser’s (AFO) and event organisers including Festival Republic and Shambala.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.