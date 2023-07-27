Industry Consultation launched for feedback on new Purple Guide Environmental Chapter

Top of Article

Vision: 2025, the UK outdoor event industry’s steering group for environmental sustainability, has been commissioned by the Event Industry Forum’s (EIF) Purple Grants Fund, to write a new chapter of the Purple Guide on Environmental Sustainability for events.

It is intended to provide clear guidance on best practice and signpost to users to resources and guidance to minimise the carbon impact of events.

Feedback will be reviewed in September and the chapter will be launched 18th October 2023, at SES 23, hosted at the Showman’s Show.

The draft is available online for comment until Friday 1st September on the Vision: 2025 website HERE

Provide feedback to the content via the online survey HERE

The draft has been prepared by an industry working group including Hope Solutions, the Local Authority Event Organiser’s Association (LAEOG), Julies Bicycle, The Association of Festival Organiser’s (AFO) and event organisers including Festival Republic and Shambala.