Coventry Building Society Arena announces ambitious new partnership with sustainability partner, SKOOT 

Coventry Building Society Arena plans to support the planting of 100,000 Trees by the end of 2024 as part of its ongoing commitment to becoming a more sustainable venue.

Coventry Building Society Arena, one of the Midlands’ premier event venues, has unveiled a new partnership with sustainability platform, SKOOT.

The carbon reduction partnership programme called “32F” will see both companies work together with an ambition to make Coventry Building Society Arena one of the cleanest and greenest stadiums in the UK.

The “32F” carbon reduction program signifies a collaborative effort between Coventry Building Society Arena and SKOOT to lead the way in sustainable practices within the events and entertainment industry. SKOOT enables the arena and its guests to actively participate in sustainable initiatives. These include the removal of ocean plastic, global tree planting in devastated regions, support for verified carbon projects, and engagement in local community initiatives.

To kick-start the programme, SKOOT will work with its trusted NGO partners, Plastic Bank to eliminate 20,000 ocean plastic bottles and plant 10,000 trees with Eden Reforestation, courtesy of Bidfood Group, on behalf of the arena. Representing the Arena’s 250 members of staff, SKOOT will plant one tree in Hindi Nepal per employee through its partnership with Eden Reforestation.

To encourage fan engagement, QR codes will be strategically placed around the arena, particularly near recycling bins and parking areas, allowing guests to support tree planting and ocean plastic removal to offset the carbon emitted from their visit. Real-time impact counters and digital screens will be displayed throughout the venue, showcasing the collective positive impact of the Arena’s team and fans.

In the coming months, Coventry Building Society Arena plans to introduce a small eco-contribution to every bar and restaurant purchase, with the goal of planting over 100,000 trees by the end of 2024. SKOOT will work closely with the arena to calculate and offset the carbon footprint of each event, encouraging exhibitors and corporate guests to explore methods for reducing their CO2 emissions.

A central element of the partnership involves increasing fan engagement in sustainability through exciting competitions. For every fan who participates in the competition, a tree will be planted, and winners will receive tickets “The Greenest Seats in the House” to events at the Arena, with the initial prize being four tickets to the venue’s Christmas party event ‘Christmas at the Chocolate Factory’. (T&Cs apply)

This partnership follows a series of sustainability initiatives implemented by Coventry Building Society Arena throughout 2023. These measures include the introduction of sustainable packaging, responsible food suppliers, and enhanced recycling stations, all of which are part of a comprehensive venue-wide sustainability initiative designed to reduce the arena’s environmental impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Michael, Managing Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said:

“Our partnership with SKOOT is an important step in our ongoing commitment to improving our environmental impact. What we particularly like about SKOOT is its ability to bring fans, exhibitors, and visitors on this sustainability journey with us. Through this partnership, we can be transparent about our progress and encourage all guests to be more conscious of their environmental impact when visiting the Coventry Building Society Arena. We hope that through this partnership, we can make a positive impact not only in Coventry but also in communities around the world.”

Noting the pressure faced by the events industry, Co-Founder and CMO of SKOOT, Mark Stringer said:

“There’s growing demand on venues and arenas to become more sustainable, but often it’s difficult to know where to start, which is why SKOOT develops these tailored programmes for venues. We are delighted to partner with Coventry Building Society Arena, located in the heart of the Midlands, to make an impact on this world-class, cutting-edge venue. We believe this partnership will create a ripple effect among fans, showing that all their small actions can have a huge positive impact.”

Paul Michael and Mark Stringer inside Coventry Building Society Arena.