Agenda announced for Event Sustainability Live

Bristling with content across its two days, the first Event Sustainability Live (ESL), at ExCeL London in November, will see big names taking on the big questions.

Supported by headline sponsor Evolution Dome and stage sponsors GES, GL Events and DPRG, the ESL agenda, shaped by organiser Event Industry News with input from action-driven industry network isla, opens with positivity and ambition. ‘A Greener Future: the carbon footprint of festivals and events, and what you can do about it’, kicks things off on the Main Stage on Day One.

Headline sessions include Tim Benson, chair, technical and production director at ‘think-do’ tank Powerful Thinking, discussing the million-dollar question ‘What Constitutes a Sustainably Powered Event?’.

Synonymous with green event thinking over the last 15 years, Shambala Festival’s Chris Johnson, co-founder of Vision: 2025, presents ‘What is Good When Talking Green?’ which will explore industry standards for outdoor events from a first-hand and an industry perspective.

And Lime Venue Portfolio linchpins, Jenner Carter, head of marketing, and sales director Jo Austin, talk ‘Procuring Sustainable Food for Events’.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Sustainability Live, comments: “Working with industry friends and partners we have put a busy show together to build a new, refined perspective about helping shows, conferences, exhibitions, festivals, events of every kind, to explore and exploit the potential in sustainability.

“It’s about asking questions as much as answering them and building a really solid platform of purpose that can serve every element of the live events industry.

“My thanks to everyone involved in the ESL content, to our sponsors and exhibitors.”

Watch this space for even more announcements to come for Keynote sessions!

Event Sustainability Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November – FREE to attend for all event professionals – view agenda & register today.

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com