DCRS to exhibit at The Showman’s Show 2023

We are excited to return to The Showman’s Show once again this year to display some of the latest two-way radio technology and hand portables used by the outdoor events industry near and far.

As one of the largest UK distributors of two-way radio communication systems since 1987, we know that every radio user is unique, allowing us to help you find the right radio product. With a manufacturer-trained sales team, we are confident that our recommendations will suit the needs, requirements and challenges your organisation might have, all while adhering to your budget.

The dedication to our client’s needs and commitment to delivering pioneering technology continues to enhance our reputation within our sector and is strengthened by the product manufacturers we support. With technical excellence and accreditations for quality assurance, health and safety and product support, DCRS can offer exceptional client service by combining our technical and operational expertise, resources and commitment throughout your product and systems lifetime.

At The Showman’s Show, we will be showcasing a wide range of Motorola Solutions products, including the Mototrbo R2, known as the everyday workhorse, the Mototrbo R7 Series, which, as you may know, is the direct replacement for the DP4000 Series, along with the complete WAVE PTX Portfolio, guaranteed to provide you with nationwide communication, all at the push of a button. Steve Luscombe and Will Rae from the DCRS Team will be available to meet both new and existing customers to discuss any requirements you may have.

As well as all the above, we will display our full range of hire equipment. As events tend to be seasonal, we understand you may not want to purchase equipment you have no constant use for. That’s why we provide the options of long or short-term hire; it’s all down to whatever suits your needs best! In the meantime, if you’re unsure, you can speak to our Hire Department, who will be able to answer any enquiries you may have on 0800 043 2688 or sales@dcrs.co.uk.

We’ll be based in the exhibition hall on stand 62. If you’re going to be there, come and say hello!

To learn more about DCRS, please visit our website at www.dcrs.co.uk, or for a free no-obligation quotation or demonstration, please don’t hesitate to contact us at sales@dcrs.co.uk or 0800 043 2688.

Sponsored Content