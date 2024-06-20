Strata acquires Trinity Event Solutions

Strata Group adds venue-finding expertise to expand agency services

Trinity acquisition meets client demand for venue search and management

Strata, the award-winning brand experience agency, has acquired Trinity Event Solutions, the venue procurement and event management agency. This latest acquisition boosts Strata’s ambitious growth plans, cementing its commitment to providing clients with full-service support and delivery.

Founded in 2006 by Jacqui Kavanagh, Trinity Event Solutions is a venue finding agency with extensive experience and a strong customer base in the pharma, legal, financial and retail markets.

Strata is on a mission to strengthen and broaden its client offering, adding new divisions and businesses to the group that complement the agency’s already wide-ranging breadth of services.

The agency has always understood that the right venue choice is paramount to the successful delivery of events. Therefore, its acquisition of Trinity Event Solutions – with its deep venue insight – is both a strategic and pivotal move for the group.

Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata, said: “I am incredibly excited and proud to be bringing the amazing Trinity team into the Strata Group family. We have been considering a partnership acquisition in the venue search and management sector for a while, not only to meet growing client needs but to capitalise on an area we haven’t touched on much in the past: Strategic Meetings Management.”

Hambley continued: “We have worked with Jacqui and her team for some time now, and recognised that Trinity’s drive for quality, responsiveness and customer service matched our own. A strong cultural fit and ethos are so important in today’s modern business world that this new partnership feels right. It gives the Strata business access to experienced talent and technology and greater bargaining power and scale, meaning we can go to market and offer strategic meetings management services at volume.”

Trinity Event Solutions prides itself on working as a seamless extension of any team. This is why the agency has many long-standing global clients. It has a strong client focus and an empowered team of proven experts who have devoted years to forging lasting relationships.

Strata serves its extensive portfolio of clients by offering a broad range of event services, including creative, design, planning and execution expertise, but continued client wins have driven demand for venue search and management. By acquiring Trinity Event Solutions, Strata can further develop an exciting blueprint for its future.

Hambley added: “The timing of this acquisition is set for the true re-emergence of business event planning post-pandemic. The international business meetings markets are forecast to double in size over the next eight years and the winning combination of Strata and Trinity is ideally placed to service the conference, congress and strategic meetings management markets as they hit their stride.”

On the acquisition, Jacqui Kavanagh, founder and CEO of Trinity Event Solutions, said: “I have known Simon and the Strata team for many years and have admired their approach and passion for excellence in how they operate their business.

“I am really excited for the Trinity team to become part of the Strata Group, as they truly reflect the cultural values that have underpinned the journey that Trinity has been on for 17 years.”

Tracy Winsworth, Managing Director of Trinity Event Solutions, said: “The Trinity team and I are ready to grow and take our next step. Joining the Strata Group will accelerate this growth and I am sure our venue sourcing and procurement expertise will strengthen the group’s position in the market and stand it in good stead for the future.”

Strata’s acquisition of Trinity Event Solutions follows its acquisition of On Event Production in April 2023 and more recently, its recent appointment of Caroline Lumgair Wiseman as Group Head of Strategic Meeting Solutions.

Lumgair Wiseman will work closely with the Trinity Event Solutions team as she has been specifically tasked with helping Strata build a stronger meetings management proposition to directly meet client demand.

EDGE Venues will remain independent and continue to be led by Jacqui Kavanagh. She will maintain collaborative relationships with both Trinity Event Solutions and Strata.