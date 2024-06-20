AXS roll out new tech to improve accessible ticketing

The introduction of the Nimbus Access Card, which launches first at The O2, will improve the buying experience for disabled customers

AXS, the global ticketing platform, today announces a collaboration with Nimbus Disability, the social enterprise company run by disabled people for disabled people. The introduction of the Access Registration Scheme – powered by the Access Card, which is set to first launch at The O2, the world’s most popular live entertainment, leisure and retail destination, will then be widely accepted across all of AXS’ venues, events, and festival partners.

Recognising the obstacles some fans encounter when buying accessible tickets, AXS has committed to improving the process and through the introduction of the Scheme, fans will experience a more seamless and convenient ticket-buying journey.

Guests buying accessible tickets online via AXS, The O2 and O2 Priority will be required to enter their Nimbus Access Card ID which details their exact accessibility requirements from wheelchair access to an essential companion. The new system will give guests a highly tailored service offering ticket locations and other access facilities that most accurately meet their requirements. The O2’s Contact Centre will continue to accept calls from guests who have not yet signed up for the Nimbus Access Card scheme, or who need additional support to purchase the seats that best suit their requirements.

Chris Lipscomb, MD AXS UK said “At AXS we are always looking for ways to make the ticketing process even more effective and want it to be as tailored as possible to the needs of our customers. In Nimbus we have a company that will work with us to do just that for disabled people and we are very excited to see this new process launch at The O2.”

Sam Oldham, The O2 Venue Director added “Nimbus has an incredible track record and we are very proud to be working with such a trusted organisation. By bringing in the Nimbus & the Access Card Scheme, it will mean that guests who need accessible tickets can get their requirements met even more efficiently, ensuring their journey continues to be as smooth as possible.”

Guests yet to sign up for the Access Registration Scheme, will be directed to do so by the AXS and The O2 websites for a simple registration process.

The award-winning Nimbus Access Card improves the lives of tens of thousands of disabled people every year by offering them better access to entertainment venues whilst reducing the amount of administration needed to find the right accessible seats.

Martin Austin MBE, Managing Director of Nimbus and the creator of the Access Card said, “We’re thrilled to expand online booking options for our several hundred thousand Access Card holders. Moving to a self-serve online booking experience for disabled people is a game changer – to not have to sit in phone queues or wait for registration forms to be processed really opens up true equality of access for disabled customers.

“We’re also dedicated to making sure that those without an Access Card are able to utilise the same system at no cost by operating a free AXS Access Registration Scheme”

AXS has rapidly gained momentum as a preferred ticketing platform known for its user-friendly interface, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service. With a track record of success in delivering ticketing solutions for some of the world’s most high-profile events and venues, including the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour and, more recently, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, AXS continues to set new standards for the industry.