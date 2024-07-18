Snöball Releases First-ever Peer-to-Peer Marketing Benchmark Report for Events

Snöball, a leader in peer-to-peer marketing solutions for event marketing, is thrilled to announce the release of its inaugural Peer-to-Peer Marketing Annual Benchmark Report. This comprehensive first-ever report provides unprecedented insights into the effectiveness of peer-to-peer marketing strategies within the events industry, setting a new standard for event marketers worldwide.

Addressing the Industry Challenge

The event industry is facing significant challenges, including rising costs, late registrations, reduced budgets, and ongoing staffing shortages. With higher expenses for venues, travel, and supplies, event professionals must find innovative ways to attract attendees and manage resources efficiently. In this complex landscape, having actionable data is more crucial than ever to successfully navigate these hurdles.

Addressing the Scarcity of Data

In this challenging environment, event marketers and organizers need actionable insights to perform the delicate balancing act of attracting audiences while minimizing costs. Despite the critical need for data, the industry has long faced a scarcity of information to measure the impact of peer-to-peer marketing. Snöball aims to bridge this gap with its detailed Peer-to-Peer Marketing Annual Benchmark Report (Download PDF).

Introducing Unprecedented Data

Snöball’s benchmark report leverages data from a diverse range of events, including B2B conferences, trade shows, exhibitions, and more. By analyzing the impact of peer-to-peer marketing, the report offers valuable guidance for event organizers looking to enhance engagement, increase registrations, and optimize their marketing strategies.

Key Takeaways

P2P marketing is a cost-efficient conversion machine. 32% of social shares and posts translate into confirmed registrations, meaning an average of 7% of your event attendees come directly from P2P efforts.

Recruiting Advocates: Getting people to champion your event is key. The average open rate for emails inviting event stakeholders (attendees, speakers, exhibitors) to participate in P2P campaigns is a solid 51%.

Boosting Exposure: Speakers and exhibitors are event rockstars! Each post they share about your event generates an average of 10 new potential attendees – that’s an 11:1 return on investment!

Top Channels: When it comes to sharing, direct messages and chats take the lead at 37%, followed by LinkedIn at 28%.

A Milestone in Snöball’s Journey

Rachel Stephan, CEO of Snöball, expressed her enthusiasm for the report’s launch: “We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever Peer-to-Peer Marketing Annual Benchmark Report. This report is a testament to our commitment to empowering event marketers with the insights they need to succeed. By harnessing the power of P2P marketing, we are helping events of all sizes increase awareness and boost registrations.”

Global Reach and Impact

With a growing network of clients and partners worldwide, Snöball’s benchmark report is poised to make a significant impact on the global events industry. The insights provided enable event marketers to adopt more effective marketing strategies, ultimately leading to more successful and impactful events.

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT PDF