New PIE Working Group launched to support independent AEO event organisers

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is excited to announce the launch of its private independent entrepreneur (PIE) working group, set to meet for the first time ahead of the AEO Conference in Manchester on the 4th of September. AEO is already home to many independently owned organisers, and this new group will enable them to meet, collaborate, shape policies, and help highlight the sector’s importance to the government, regulators, and other associations.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO, said: “The launch of the PIE working group recognises the increasingly important part independently owned organisers play in AEO membership and the broader industry. Connecting this community to encourage collaboration and sharing of best practice will help support their growth and create a strong foundation for these organisers to thrive. This group will provide the crucial support and representation they need to not only survive but to innovate and expand, ultimately benefiting the entire industry.”

James Lee, chief executive and co-founder of Step Connect2 and chair of the group said: “It’s great to see the AEO launching this new working group for independent event organisers. Over the last few years the independent event organiser community has grown and it’s great to see and be a part of the next stage in how the community comes together to learn and share best practice. I urge other independent organisers to join the AEO and get involved with this working group as together our voice is so much more powerful and can truly be representative of the fabulous community we’re part of”.

Purpose and mission

The PIE working group has several key goals:

Collaborate and share best practice

Shaping policies : Influence policies that affect the sector.

: Influence policies that affect the sector. Raising awareness : Ensure the government and other bodies understand the value of independent event organisers.

: Ensure the government and other bodies understand the value of independent event organisers. Supporting growth: Protect the industry’s future and explore new growth opportunities.

Key responsibilities and initiatives

The PIE working group will collaborate with the UK organiser’s group on:

Research : Conduct studies to show the size and impact of AEO activities.

: Conduct studies to show the size and impact of AEO activities. Growth opportunities : Identify success stories to help grow events.

: Identify success stories to help grow events. Industry collaboration : Work with venues and suppliers through meetings, networking events, and the annual UK AEO/AEV CEO Summit.

: Work with venues and suppliers through meetings, networking events, and the annual UK AEO/AEV CEO Summit. Government lobbying: Help raise the sector’s profile with government officials.

Building strong relationships

A key aim of the PIE working group is to strengthen relationships with other industry stakeholders. By building a strong network of independent organisers, they can support each other, share knowledge, and grow together.

For more information and to get involved, please visit www.aeo.org.uk