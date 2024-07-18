Ascot Racecourse reports surge in demand for summer corporate events

Since the start of this year, Ascot Racecourse has witnessed a significant shifting tide regarding the demand for summer corporate hospitality packages and premium fine-dining experiences on racedays, setting them on course to achieve a record-breaking year.

Companies have not only been booking much earlier than in previous years but are also spending more per head as they recognise the value in creating meaningful and impactful experiences for attendees.

“Demand for high-end and exclusive fine-dining experiences at Royal Ascot 2024 increased monumentally to record levels,” says Head of Sales, Rob Paddon. “We experienced a surge in enquiries and bookings much earlier in the year compared to previous years, and a willingness to spend more per head driven in part by people being more choosy about when and where they spend their money, with some reporting that they are being more discerning about the number of annual corporate events they book, opting for quality over quantity.

“We see a direct correlation with the volume of bespoke requests in relation to this. As the level of spend per head increases, so does the customer’s desire to host a standout and unique event that is remembered for all the right reasons. This growing appetite for premium corporate hospitality highlights the crucial role it plays in relationship-building, brand image and company culture.”

Outside of racedays, it’s a similar story. Ascot is seeing a substantial shift away from standard Day Delegate Rate packages in favour of a broader trend towards bespoke options that expand beyond the confines of a traditional event. Rather, event organisers are looking to embrace the scope of activities that indoor and outdoor spaces have to offer to deliver a more engaging experience that fosters collaboration and enhances team dynamics.

Paddon continues, “We see several reasons for this upturn in demand for indoor-outdoor corporate events. Firstly, versatility is a key factor in terms of having the flexibility to accommodate various activities within one event. Additionally, with an increased focus on employee wellbeing, companies recognise the value in providing a change of scenery during an event with access to fresh air and a chance to connect with nature which collectively contributes to creating an environment that boosts overall mood for a more impactful and productive event.”

A returning client of Events at Ascot, Make It Happen Events, organises prestigious corporate and private events in the UK. In 2023, they selected Ascot Racecourse to host their impressive Christmas daytime All Black Coco party, owing to its prime location, majestic setting and capacity to host over 3,000 guests. The overwhelming success of last year’s event prompted them to rebook the venue for this July, opting to increase their investment per guest to create a meticulously tailored package, ensuring an unparalleled and unforgettable experience that epitomises exclusivity and grandeur.

Company director of Make It Happen Events, Ray Banton, explains: “Our events exude opulence and are centred around creating a luxurious and bespoke experience for our clients. This year, we consciously decided to increase our budget per person to create a truly bespoke package, ensuring every aspect of our event is meaningful to our clients. This approach creates choice which undoubtedly results in a more impactful and memorable experience for all.”

Food is also an important consideration. The summer months give rise to many more options including quintessential summer classics such as a relaxing picnic, BBQ or street style food in addition to a more formal afternoon tea or full fine-dining gastronomic experience.

“Summer is synonymous with outdoor dining and activities which by default elicit a more laid-back, casual atmosphere, perfect for a summer corporate event,” explains Paddon. “Whether it’s colleagues bonding around a BBQ, al fresco networking or competing in a morale-boosting team building activity, being able to add an outdoor element will only add to the overall ambience and enjoyment of the event.”