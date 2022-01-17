Shane Lewis joins Event Tech Live

Event Tech Live (ETL) starts its busiest year with a new appointment to a new position.

Shane Lewis joins the team this month as global exhibition sales manager working across the London show and ETL Vegas, the launch edition of which takes place at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas in June.

Previously business development manager with VenuIQ, a regular ETL exhibitor, and at Reed Exhibitions – as part of IBTM overseeing event technology sales – before that, Shane brings a weight of experience to the job.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “There is so much happening with the ETL brand we’re delighted to welcome Shane into the family. He knows the show, the people, the market, so will be a huge asset as we introduce ETL Vegas and further develop ETL London – more news on both coming soon!”

Shane Lewis says: ‘Having admired ETL from afar, as a competitor, then experienced the event as an exhibitor, there was only one answer when I was offered this opportunity.

“With the show pushing into the US this summer and the ever-growing significance of event technology to the industry, there couldn’t be a more exciting time to play a part.”

For more information on Event Tech Live Las Vegas and London sign up to the newsletter here: https://eventtechlive.com/newsletter/