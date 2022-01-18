Redbull Racing appoints new senior events manager

RedBull Racing has appointed a new senior events manager to join its Milton Keynes-based events and hospitality team. Emily Falconer previously served as general manager at office provider Clockwise Offices and brings with her many years of events and marketing experience. She has also worked for established M&E brands such as No. 4 Hamilton Place and Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Emily joins the team during a bumper period, which has seen a buoyant return of the events market and a record-breaking number of visitor/delegate bookings to the site between July and December 2021.

The team’s director of events and hospitality, Nick Kenton, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Emily to our team, particularly during such a period of such intense growth for our business. She brings with her a wealth of events experience to the role from some great venues and we look forward to welcoming her into the exciting and fast-paced world of Formula One,” he added.

Emily’s role will involve overseeing a range of events at RedBull Racing’s 450-capacity Milton Keynes venue MK-7, including brand activations, receptions, dinners, conferences and intimate meetings. She will also support the delivery of the Team’s extensive hospitality programme.