Searcys at the Gherkin is London’s top venue for private events

Each year Searcys at The Gherkin hosts over 1,400 events for both UK and international clients from the United States, Canada, Germany, Singapore and China. With panoramic views across the City, The Gherkin offers some of the most unique and memorable spaces for events in London.

The Helix restaurant and Iris bar, located on the top two floors of The Gherkin, boast 360-degree views of London. With an overhead glass dome giving an open-air illusion, this event space is sure to impress from every angle. From business conferences and evening receptions, to summer parties and weddings, Helix and Iris can be hired for standing receptions for up to 260 guests, and seated events for 140. Each year Searcys at The Gherkin partners with international and UK brands to bring a one-off summer pop-up to the iconic skyscraper, providing a memorable theme for your summer party.

The five private dining rooms located on level 38 are ideal for dining as well as small, targeted events in the heart of the City. Sitting high above London the rooms come with spectacular views, catering excellence and impeccable service. The adaptable spaces can be hired as single rooms for up to 18 guests or combined as double rooms for 60 guests and shaped to fit your occasion.

Our expert team will recommend our favourite suppliers and will ensure that every detail is taken care of. To discuss your event requirements or to arrange a site visit please contact the team at entertaining@searcys.co.uk or call 0330 107 0815.

You can also visit us at the London Summer Event Show at Banking Hall on 21st and 22nd January on stand D8.