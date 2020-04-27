Robe UK appoints new head of marketing

Theresa’s lively and positive personality is a perfect match for Robe. Her impressive experience as a marketing and communications professional started after graduating from university with a Business Studies degree and further studies to gain the Chartered Institute of Marketing qualifications.

She’s worked across a dynamic mix of sectors including blue chip, SME and with marketing / live event agencies, and also in the world of entertainment technology for a distribution company. Her spectrum of knowledge has embraced multiple disciplines including organizing and running events, sponsorship and PR activations and orchestrating engagement campaigns, all of which will be a “massive asset” to Robe UK, comments managing director Mick Hannaford.

Theresa is super excited about joining Robe UK.

She’s always had a passion for live events, and when running her own, was known for an “obsession” with lighting and ensuring sufficient budget was allocated to have a good lightshow.

“Lights set the scene, create atmosphere and can really bring any environment to life, so to be working with a market-leading moving light manufacturer … is fantastic,” she commented.

Theresa has also been following Robe for some time, having been captivated by their spectacular lighting showcases at international trade shows.

Theresa will be based at Robe UK’s HQ in Northampton.

The scope of her role there will include coordinating marketing activities across events, tradeshows and exhibitions, digital and social media and a range of integrated brand communications.

She will be collaborating closely with her colleagues at Robe UK as well as Robe’s highly proactive international marketing / communications team to continue developing essential brand value and enhancing the company’s business opportunities in tandem with the immersive ‘end-to-end’ customer experience for which Robe is renowned.

Theresa is “especially looking forward” to evolving market partnerships and associations with some of the coolest and most creative lighting and visual specialists, artists, visionaries, venues, organisations and establishments in the industry.

Additionally, Theresa will be coordinating marketing for Anolis UK and supporting the sales team to increase awareness of this quality architectural lighting brand.

Theresa joins Robe UK at a highly challenging time for the whole live music, show and event industry as the Coronavirus pandemic unfolds creating an extraordinary set of circumstances forcing companies, organisations and brands to revaluate their purpose and approaches to life and business.

“The quality and innovation of Robe’s products, the company’s commitment to – and valuing of – human relationships and their ability to react and adapt quickly to market shifts and requirements direct from the factory in the Czech Republic means we will be strong and well-positioned to hit-the-ground-running once we are through this crisis,” predicts Theresa.

In her spare time, she is a keen cyclist having twice completed in the 300-mile London to Paris bike ride for charity, and last year in the London to Brighton ride for the British Heart Foundation. She also loves “pottering around” the garden, live music, walking her border terrier George … and a good skiing break in the winter season with “plenty of Après!”