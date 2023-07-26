Radically simplified set up combined with re-invented attendee experience empowers users to maximise webinar programme impact and illustrates the growing opportunity for year-round audience engagement

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, announced the global launch of their powerful Cvent Webinar platform at the Company’s customer and industry conference, Cvent CONNECT.

Designed to empower users with a robust and user-friendly platform, Cvent Webinar helps to simplify how organisations connect with their audiences, increase customer and employee engagement, and maximise the impact of their sales, marketing and training efforts. Cvent Webinar is built directly on the Cvent platform, enabling Cvent customers to manage all of their events and webinars in one place. With one integrated event marketing and management system, organisations benefit from standardised registration, comprehensive attendee insights, and consistent feedback data to better track attendee behaviour and event performance across their entire event programme.

“At Cvent, we understand the immense potential that webinars and virtual events hold for organisations looking to expand their reach and engage with audiences online,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. “Cvent Webinar has been built to meet the needs of today’s modern marketer, HR leader, sales representative, and other professionals – making it easy for roles across the organisation to deliver impactful webinars with minimal effort. We’re thrilled to offer a powerful tool to help users create truly engaging online experiences.”



Key highlights of Cvent Webinar include:

1. Radically Simplified Set Up

Cvent Webinar allows organisers to build a webinar in just minutes, with no prior or specialty training. To better support webinar programmes that require multiple events within short time frames, Cvent Webinar also makes it easy to duplicate webinars so organisations can easily scale their programmes.

2. Reinvented Production and Attendee Experience

Cvent Webinar is a highly configurable system that offers easy-to-use production tools and multiple presentation types, helping organisers deliver broadcast quality live, collaborative or simulive viewing experiences. Lower thirds, dynamic backgrounds, scene transitions and embedded media files all enhance the live stream experience. Cvent Webinar also boasts a full suite of engagement features including live polls, Q&A with up voting, audience reactions, interactive chat and feedback surveys to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience.

3. Per User Pricing

Cvent Webinar offers multiple pricing tiers – including Free, Pro and Premium – ensuring organisations with any programme size or budget can benefit from a best-in-class webinar solution. For customers opting for the Premium version, Cvent Webinar is available with unlimited registrants and webinars, making it a cost-effective way to grow and scale your webinar programme.

Built Directly on the Cvent Platform

Organisations often rely on disparate technologies to host different event formats – whether in-person, virtual, hybrid or webinars. This decentralised approach results in fragmented attendee experiences and siloed event data. Cvent Webinar is built directly within Cvent’s industry-leading event marketing and management platform, empowering users to seamlessly manage their entire event programme within one system, enabling consistent execution and broad visibility at enterprise scale. Seamless Integrations with Sales and Marketing Technology

Cvent Webinar integrates effortlessly with leading marketing platforms, CRM systems, and analytics tools, streamlining the process of capturing leads and measuring the success of webinars and virtual events. This seamless connectivity allows organisations to prioritise qualified leads, nurture prospects more effectively and make data-driven decisions that drive growth – further proving the value of event technology as an integral part of an organisation’s MarTech stack.

For more information on Cvent Webinar and how it can transform your event program, visit the website here.

