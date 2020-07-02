Podcast: The significance of human interaction

https://youtu.be/3IBEkVOVDes

This week’s episode welcomes James Tucker, COO at GovNet, a well-established UK event supplier that delivers public sector conferences, expos and training courses, from local government and housing to the NHS and higher education sector.



A self-proclaimed “tech geek”, James joined the family-run business around 18 months ago to oversee the day-to-day operations.



This edition of the Event Industry News Podcast explores the significance of human interaction and networking, engagement metrics of virtual events compared to live events, and the importance of post-event customer engagement.



Also, we talked about the impact of new technologies across the sector and using data to make strategic and informed business decisions.



To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.



If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.