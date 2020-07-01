LSL (Licensing & Safety Lawyers) offer a range of legal services to the event industry, from drafting contracts to applying for licenses and dealing with enforcement.









We were formed in 2013 to provide a specialist law service to the events and hospitality industry. The firm is headed by Jon Payne, who is dual qualified as a barrister and solicitor and in addition to his legal qualifications has over 20 years of event industry experience and previously worked within local authorities and at some events, dealing with health and safety, licensing and environmental protection work. We have provided advice to government, trained events organisers and the police, produced policy documents, advised on Safety Advisory Groups and much more.

Our focus is primarily on licensing and safety, but we have a great deal of experience in other areas of law as well, including contracts, agreements, food safety, noise control. We work for both big and small events, having helped facilitate events for A-list celebrities as well as small local groups. We are involved with the Association of Festival Organisers and can be found at their annual convention each year holding law surgeries.

What makes us different ? Because we are specialists, we stick with what we know to provide the best service that we can. If you want a Will drafted or your house sold, please go somewhere else : However, if you want a law firm that knows events, then we are the ‘go to’ for many organisers.

Our clients say it all :

“Efficient, reliable, helpful and friendly service”



“You have been exceptional throughout”



“Excellent value for money compared to any solicitor I have used”



“I trust you completely”

Contact Details:

LSL,

Prama House,

267 Banbury Road,

Oxford,

OX2 7HT The Old Counting House,

82e High Street,

Wallingford,

Oxon



Jon, Luke, Veronika, Alex and Dave can be reached on : 0844 556 1192

enquiries@licensinglawyers.co.uk

www.licensinglawyers.co.uk