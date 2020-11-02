NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves follwing the national lockdown announcement

The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will take place with the announcement of a national Lockdown, adding to the already increasing number of unregulated and unsafe events placing young people at risk.Michael Kill, CEO of the Night-Time Industries Association says:“Following the announcement of a national Lockdown on Saturday, we have seen an unprecedented increase in illegal events up and down the country. As predicted due to weather these have moved indoors in the many vacated business spaces and warehouses across the UK”

“There is a growing concern across the sector that frustration is boiling over and the recent news has been met with anger, many blaming the government for mis management of the situation”“Young people are searching for alternatives to late-night venues, as they struggle to cope with continuing restrictions on their lives due to the pandemic, which is impacting their mental health and social well being”“Thousands of businesses across the Night-Time Economy and events sector remain closed, unable to open and present safe spaces for people to express themselves, whilst struggling to survive and protect the livelihoods of their staff while unsafe illegal events continue.”