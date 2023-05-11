Nozstock The Hidden Valley partners with charity Attitude is Everything for 2023

Top of Article

20th – 23rd July 2023 Rowden Paddocks, Bromyard, Herefordshire, HR7 4LS

Nozstock are pleased to announce that for 2023 they have partnered with Attitude is Everything to organise a charity guest list collection. Every person on the guest list will be asked for a donation – every penny of which will go towards the charity and events industry changemakers Attitude is Everything.

Suzanne Bull MBE, Founder of Attitude is Everything says: “I’m delighted that Nozstock has chosen us to be the sole recipient of guest list donations for 2023’s festival. We’re proud to work in partnership with them because they’ve totally embraced our ethos. They’ve made a number of access improvements over the years through signing up to our Live Events Access Charter. This benefits the disabled community who might be audience members, artists, staff and volunteers. By donating, you’re supporting our work to continue – thank you so much for your generosity,”

Since 2000 Attitude is Everything has supported industry professionals and organisations to understand and improve access, with their UK-government endorsed Live Events Access Charter, training, consultancy, resources and industry campaigns.

Creative Director of Nozstock Ella Nosworthy says “In 2015 we joined forces with Attitude is Everything. They connect disabled people with music and live event industries to improve access together. Their vision is to see music and live event industries valuing disabled people as audience members, performers, professionals and volunteers. Nozstock is thrilled to hold a Bronze Award from Attitude is Everything’s Live Events Access Charter for our ongoing commitment to improving the live music experience for our disabled visitors. We are also proud to be one of only two festivals who received an Attitude is Everything Outstanding Attitude Award in 2016 – given specifically for our detailed online information and social story.”

Attitude is Everything’s work has amplified the voices of thousands of disabled people and has generated real and lasting change. The charity has enabled over 200,000 disabled people nationwide to access culture in the UK via accredited and accessible venues and events. Signed up over 1000 disabled people to their network of mystery shoppers and festival volunteers. They have also worked in partnership with over 200 festivals and venues (28% of them being venues or festivals under 500 capacity), helping them become more accessible by signing them up to their Live Events Access Charter, and delivered training to over 10,000 creative professionals.

To view Nozstock’s own Accessibility policy click here, this page is available as a printable version as well as an audio version. Nozstock has also included videos of the site with closed captions so that you know exactly what to expect when you arrive at the Festival.

If you are a festival looking to sign up to the Live Events Access Charter or want more information on their other industry initiatives, then click here. Or if you want to find out more about how you can support Attitude is Everything further, please click here.