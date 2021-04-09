New MD for agency, emc3

Daniel Curtis, former MD at emc3 has announced Stephanie Utting will be taking over his role at the creative agency.

“Today’s a very exciting day for the emc3 team.



It’s with great pride, I announce that Stephanie Utting will be taking over from me as the Managing Director of emc3.

Stephanie first joined us as an intern from Bournemouth University in 2010.



And when Stephanie graduated, she decided to return to emc3 which is testament to the authentically empowering, supportive and collaborative culture we’ve created.



Steph was welcomed back on board as a full-time member of our team and quickly impressed – at first working on, and later owning some of our biggest accounts including LinkedIn, Google and New York University.



In 2017, Steph told me in her review that she wanted my job and she proceeded to do everything necessary to be better at it than me.



Stephanie has transformed our business. She has enhanced our processes and systems and she’s constantly pushing us to do & be better.



She’s helped us to evolve from just 4 full-time employees to the award-winning creative agency we are today with 4 offices, 150+ happy customers and 20+ full-time employees.



I’ll be taking on a new role within the company as CSO, and will continue to work closely with Steph and the team to ensure we continue to deliver the best experiences possible for our clients.”