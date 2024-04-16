New data reveals London event visitors are eco-conscious, tech-savvy & crave ‘Instagrammable’ content

Visitors to London’s largest event venue ExCeL are more likely to be eco-conscious and tech-savvy, according to its latest audience insights data.

The analysis, focused on UK audiences, also revealed that attendees are mostly millennials, affluent and are highly active on social media, in particular in creating their own original content.

The insights are provided by leading market research and data analytics group YouGov, which ExCeL is now collaborating with to better understand and engage with its four-million annual visitors.

In addition, the data shows that almost a quarter of attendees are Gen Z, those born after 1997.

Meanwhile, 65% said they didn’t mind paying a higher price for products that are beneficial to the environment, 63% agreed that electric vehicles are the future, and 51% stated they are often the first in their friend group to try new technology products.

The collaboration sees ExCeL adopting the YouGov Profiles tool which provides a portrait of attendees’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. With two million+ data variables from YouGov’s 17 million+ global panel members in 49 markets, the research covers demographic, psychographic, attitudinal, and behavioural consumer metrics, with data collected daily and updated weekly.

Jonathan Neill, Partnerships Director at ExCeL, commented: “As the home of world-leading events, ExCeL attracts millions of visitors every year to London to attend events varying from cutting-edge technology and innovation, in-depth medical congresses, to immersive entertainment experiences. By working with YouGov we can become data driven and insight led, helping us to better define and engage with our audience for ourselves, our clients, and our partners.”

He added: “This year is an exciting time for ExCeL with the opening of our new 25,000sqm expansion in Q4, together with our redeveloped waterfront opening in the summer. As a result, we will have even more visitors through our doors, who we can deeply understand – providing great opportunities for like-minded brands to positively engage our visitors, and ultimately meet their brand and business objectives.”