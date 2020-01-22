NAEC secures world-renowned equestrian trade event

Leading multi-industry exhibition and conference centre NAEC Stoneleigh is celebrating a significant business win after securing one of the most prestigious equestrian trade shows in the world.

BETA International has chosen Warwickshire-based NAEC, which has excellent road and rail links, to host its 2021 show.

The three-day BETA International event, which attracts 3,500 visitors from across the UK and overseas, has a global reputation for showcasing the latest equestrian, pet and country products and, in a major coup for Stoneleigh, is making the move to launch a “new era,” having previously been based at Birmingham’s NEC for 26 years.

Claire Thomas, commercial manager of Equestrian Management Consultants, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the British Equestrian Trade Association and organiser of BETA International, said the NAEC’s 250-acre site, unique indoor and outdoor facilities and “can-do attitude” make it the ideal venue for the popular event.

Mrs Thomas added: “Moving to our new home at NAEC Stoneleigh will be the start of a new era and a fresh approach for us.

“Our industry is changing, so we are changing with it. That is why we’re delighted to be teaming up with such a high-quality venue and the talented NAEC team.

“NAEC Stoneleigh also enjoys a long and distinguished history with the equestrian sector, having hosted the Royal Show for more than 30 years, as well as staging events such as Your Horse Live, the National Dressage Championships and the British Showjumping Championships.

“The facilities are fabulous and will mean an increased, cost-effective offering to exhibitors in the form of stand packages, while there will be fewer financial restrictions and we’ll also have private areas available for the first time, allowing exhibitors to run retailer training.”

NAEC Stoneleigh managing director Chris Hartley said it was a huge coup for the Midlands venue, which hosts more than 275 events each year across a wide range of sectors including automotive, engineering, agriculture and rural pursuits.

He said: “BETA International is regarded as the world’s leading trade exhibition for products and services for the equestrian industry.

“It speaks volumes for the NAEC that such a show has left somewhere after 26 years in order to make NAEC Stoneleigh its new home.

“We have a unique offering, with exceptional indoor and outdoor spaces, along with an extremely dedicated team that ensures every event we host gets the very highest level of service.

“While we are very much a multi-industry venue hosting international events in a number of sectors, the NAEC also has a rich heritage in the horse world. BETA International is a simply unmissable event for everyone working in the equestrian industry, in the UK and overseas, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them to NAEC Stoneleigh.”

BETA International 2021 will take place at NAEC Stoneleigh from 24th to 26th January.