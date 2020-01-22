Ashfield Meetings & Events announces leadership changes in line with focus on continued growth as full-service agency

Global healthcare event management business, Ashfield Meetings & Events, part of UDG Healthcare plc, has started 2020 with three appointments to its Global Leadership Team.

Jason Erickson has been appointed as global managing director, Steve Sanders has joined as global finance director and Danisa Frentiu has been appointed as global senior director of human resources. The new appointments bring new expertise and experience to the already established and highly successful leadership team.

Jason Erickson joins Ashfield Meetings & Events having successfully run Ashfield Commercial and Patient Solutions in Canada for the past seven years. Jason has extensive leadership experience, growing the Canadian commercial offering and creating a solid strategic platform.

Steve Sanders joins Ashfield Meetings & Events from leading medical device business, Hillrom, where his most recent role was director of business operations. Steve has over 20 years’ experience working in finance management and leadership roles, and his extensive knowledge and understanding will support Ashfield Meetings & Events as the organisation continues to expand in line with its growth strategy.

In addition, Danisa joined Ashfield in Canada in 2013, where her focus has been on driving the talent agenda. She has over 15 years’ HR experience and will be focused on further developing the excellent people-based culture that Ashfield Meetings & Events already has.

The three appointments join the global leadership team at Ashfield Meetings & Events, where UK-based Penny Callaghan takes a lead role as director of operations and business support services, which includes operational direction in Europe and Asia. In addition, engagement director, Jo Brook, plays a pivotal role in leading the strategic growth around the business, which will focus on the continuous evolution of creative services.

CEO US Gavin Houston, will continue to lead Ashfield Meetings & Events’ services and growth in the US, capitalising on the company’s rising reputation for providing full service meetings and live event experiences, and senior vice president of client operations, Laura Brown, will continue to focus on the business’s operational excellence for Ashfield’s wide range of existing and new clients in the USA.

Former global MD, Nicola Burns, has now left Ashfield to pursue other opportunities, having been at the helm for a significant period of continued growth and success for this internationally recognised healthcare events agency.

“I’m delighted to have joined Ashfield Meetings & Events at such an exciting time for the organisation,” said Jason Erickson. “The company has been on a strong growth journey under the leadership of Nicola Burns; they’re winning awards for their exhibit booth designs, are highly-regarded for their research with healthcare professionals, and their talented employees deliver an impressive 2,500 global meetings and events for healthcare businesses each year.

“Our global leadership team is made up of experienced leaders with extensive strategic and operational expertise, and I’m excited about continuing to grow and develop Ashfield Meetings & Events.”