MICE professionals from across the UK offered showcase of Edinburgh events industry in new EVENTIT FAM trip

Meetings and events professionals are being given the opportunity to meet some of Scotland’s finest venues and suppliers in a special familiarisation (FAM) trip next month.

The FAM trip will coincide with EVENTIT 2022, Scotland’s only annual trade show for professionals working in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Industry professionals planning events and incentives in Scotland are invited to join the FAM trip to Edinburgh on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 September. In partnership with LNER and Avanti West Coast, the trip will include first-class rail travel, as well as overnight accommodation and dining experiences with partners including Dakota Hotels, BABA Restaurant, Peebles Hydro, Virgin Hotels & Edinburgh University.

Travel has been booked on the London Euston rail service at 8.43am and the London Kings Cross service at 9.30am. Both travel to Edinburgh Waverley, with guests able to join at any other stop on these rail journeys. Stops include Birmingham, Lancaster, Carlisle, Peterborough and Newcastle.

EVENTIT, open to all MICE professionals, is being held on 13 September at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) and will feature more than 65 event suppliers from across the UK and beyond including ICC Belfast, Butlin’s Conference & Events, Eventsforce, Vii, Geronimo Sailing and Visit Inverness Loch Ness. For those unable to join the FAM trip, but wishing to attend EVENTIT, day return travel to Edinburgh is widely available with flights from London starting from just £27.

As well as giving delegates the opportunity to meet with suppliers from across the UK, EVENTIT offers both educational and networking opportunities. During informal campfire sessions visitors will be able to delve deeper into the topics covered by EVENTIT’s summer webinar sessions with international speakers’ and their peers. These will allow attendees to explore event tech, communication, event design and sustainability & wellbeing within the new global world of event production and delivery.

Judith Wilson, events director at EVENTIT, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming delegates to our flagship event and showcasing what Scotland has to offer. With a focus on sustainability and wellbeing we are delighted to be working with a variety of new suppliers including Invisible Cities, Unbaggaged and EventWell.

“Our FAM trip will offer true Scottish hospitality and provide an insight into the diverse range of quality venues and suppliers that makes Scotland such an attractive business tourism destination.”

Stuart Mitchell, director at Catch the MICE, attended last year’s EVENTIT FAM trip and said: “’Pure dead brilliant’ sums up the EVENTIT FAM trip to the Scottish Events Show perfectly. Brilliantly organised and delivered from start to finish, including exclusive behind the scenes insights into some true Scottish gems, all absolutely perfect for event organisers.”

Anyone interested in attending the Scotland trip should contact judith@eventit.org.uk

For more information on EVENTIT please visit https://eventit.org.uk/

To register for the webinars, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8sa7vm