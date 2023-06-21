Top of Article

Merch Monkey is a leading supplier of identity solution products and branded merchandise. We specialise in custom printed wristbands such as Tyvek, fabric, silicone, vinyl and RFID wristbands. In operation for over 10 years, we pride ourselves on top quality products and fantastic customer service. The group forms part of the larger Wristbands Europe group and is a one stop shop for customised items.

We are very proud to be rated 5* on Trustpilot – with verified customer reviews giving feedback on how they found our service.

Some of the largest music festivals and nightclubs count themselves as our customers together with hotels and water parks across Europe. Custom Tyvek Wristbands are the most popular product and these are offered with a 24-48 hour express service. They can be fully personalized to include text, logos, social media icons and even QR codes. Fabric Festival wristbands are ideal for long term use and Silicone Charity wristbands are perfect for fundraising. We also supply Vinyl wristbands, RFID wristbands and other types of identity products. Express delivery options available to all European cities to meet even the tightest of deadlines.

Additionally, we supply thousands of promotional products such as tote bags, lanyards, pens, notepads, t-shirts, caps and more. With over 10,000 products to choose from in our online catalogue there is something for everyone. Use our online interactive tool to upload your logo and get a live preview of how the product will appear when ready. Select the quantity of items required and get a quote on screen immediately. Other popular items include sunglasses, USB sticks, umbrellas and laptop cases.

Contact Merch Monkey today and see how they can raise your brand awareness.

Merch Monkey

Unit B1, West End Suites

Triq San Pawl

St Pauls Bay

Malta SPB 3675

info@merch-monkey.com

WhatsApp / Phone +35699990566

www.merch-monkey.com