Meetings Industry Association reveals the miaList will return for 2020

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) has announced that its coveted miaList will continue to shine a spotlight on the industry’s greatest talent in 2020.

As part of the 10 names who will secure a place, this year’s roll of honour will specifically recognise an inspirational individual who, against all odds, deserves special credit for managing and leading their organisation’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jane Longhurst, mia chief executive, said: “Regardless of the challenging and uncertain times that we find ourselves in, we are determined to keep business moving. We have deep concerns that the industry will stagnate during this difficult period which, for the economic recovery of the sector, would be tragic.

“Therefore, aside from our work providing crucial support and guidance to the sector, the mia is pushing ahead with plans to continue to assist the industry, both in the short-term and the future. Part of that planning is to ensure that we remain committed to honouring the outstanding individuals in our sector and that when the miaList takes place in November, it is both a positive celebration of, and for, the industry.”

Advertisement

Full details of the categories, as well as the remote and streamlined judging process, will be revealed here later next month.