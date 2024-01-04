Meet Blackpool becomes a member of ABPCO, beam and Tourism Management Institute

Meet Blackpool has announced it has become a member of three key industry associations: the Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO), beam and the Tourism Management Institute (TMI), further cementing the town’s dedication to the global events and tourism sectors.

Over the past five years more than £500 million has been invested in improving the resort’s connectivity and infrastructure. In 2022, as part of the regeneration project, The Blackpool Conference & Exhibition Centre opened its doors making it the largest venue of its kind in the north of England. The new memberships mark the latest phase in the Meet Blackpool’s strategy to position the resort as a leading business events destination.

Julie Vincent, Head of Meet Blackpool said: “Our town has undergone a huge transformation over the past few years with the addition of the Blackpool Conference & Exhibition Centre and several new hotels, with more exciting projects and openings in the pipeline for 2024.

“The town’s business events sector is thriving, and we want to continue this upwards trajectory and show that Blackpool really does mean business. We are looking forward to getting stuck into networking and education opportunities with like-minded destinations and industry leaders in the New Year and sharing our learnings with our partners.”

ABPCO is the UK’s leading professional body for association conference and not-for-profit event organisations. Membership is recognised as a quality mark and provides professional conference organisers (PCOs) with credibility and visibility in the industry.

Meet Blackpool has also become a member of beam (formerly known as the HBAA). beam is recognised as the leading association for the business events, accommodation and meetings and acts as a collective voice for its members. The association promotes best practice as well as educating, informing, and championing positive change within the industry.

In addition to joining ABPCO and beam, Meet Blackpool has also become a member of the Tourism Management Institute (TMI). As the collective voice of destination management companies TMI responds to consultations by the UK government and VisitBritain, offering members the opportunity to comment on policy and developments.