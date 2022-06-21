Lighting Up Events for Over 25 Years

Lightmedia Displays Ltd are celebrating 25 years in the LED screen hire business and would like to thank all the clients that have made this success possible as the company looks forward to an exciting future in live events media.

LMD boasts an entire fleet of self-contained mobile LED screens ranging from 12sqm to 45sqm. The company also offers an extensive amount of modular 4mm ACTUAL pixel pitch LED screen panels for indoor & outdoor screen hire , which can be built from 6sqm up to any size required.

LMD provide everything from a single LED screen up to a full production service supplying broadcast cameras and camera operators, as well as vision mixers and directors with extensive event experience. Other event equipment includes Outside Broadcast vehicles, Jimmy Jib, Microwaves, Sound, Satellite, and the FM Transmission System.

The team’s live events media experts also advise clients on the branding opportunities available on Event Screen Hire , either for PR or to generate additional revenue through advertising.

The extensive technological knowledge, integrity and exceptional customer service provided by Lightmedia are available 24/7 for all clients to call upon. The team have a unique enthusiasm and problem-solving ability for all types of live events.

LMD have the capability and experience and have successfully provided multiple screens in multiple locations to a very tight production schedule, this has been demonstrated on many occasions throughout the 25 years Lightmedia has been providing such screens to the events industry. Many of these events were one day events where the timeframes were time critical. The events were performed exactly to the criteria of the client and exceeded their expectations.

The organisations knowledge and skills base has been built on the foundations of a wealth of experience throughout the events industry. Lightmedia Displays provides an extremely high calibre team, all of whom are leaders in their chosen field. Lightmedia has some of the most experienced Technicians in the UK working with us on a daily basis advising on the best solutions to deliver the most cost effective event for the client.

24/7 contact-ability- in the events industry challenges, questions often come out of hours, and therefore, with Lightmedia Displays, there is always someone from our experienced team to help: whatever the time of day or night.

Provide an Account Manager to advise on your event with the most cost-effective solution.

Family-run business

Long standing employees who are committed and reliable

In the 25 years of trading Lightmedia Displays always deliver what is promised, when it’s promised, no hidden surprises and complete transparency with our pricing. We keep in constant communication with our clients from booking to after the event feedback.

Over the years we have received many phone calls from clients asking us to provide a screen at short notice as they have been let down by another screen supplier. On one occasion we took a call from a Company asking if we could help as they had been let down at the last minute by a screen supplier and their event was due to start in a few hours with no Screen! Eddie, Lightmedia’s MD personally delivered the screen within 2 hours of the call to the event and stayed for the duration – one very happy client!



Our MD has worked in the screen industry for many years providing Big Screen Rental and is available 24/7 to speak to and has advised many clients over the years and is always happy to have a technical call prior to the event/during the event

The portfolio of Lightmedia’s exceptional clientele includes the BBC, Sky, the Royal Air Force, Xbox and Rolls Royce. Lightmedia’s list of corporate clients includes Visa, O2, American Express, Tate Modern, River Island, NME and Louis Vuitton, with services also provided for government events, production companies and charity run events all over the UK.

The bedrock of the company’s success has always been the first-class customer service no matter what size event the team is working with, Lightmedia offer outstanding attention to detail and full technical support for every type of occasion from huge festivals and sporting events to smaller private parties and corporate conferences.

“Just want to thank you and Eddie and the team for a great service! As explained we got let down on the last screen and you guys stepped and nothing was a problem. Your tech guy was a lovely fella again nothing was a problem. We would definitely use and recommend your company again.” – Andy Laird, Director, The Bus Yard Ltd

“The process from enquiring to booking was seamless and the service we received on the evening was absolutely fantastic. The technician who attended site was a delight to deal with. We had a number of compliments about how amazing the screen was, so once again, thank you!” (Towndoor Ltd)

You can read the many glowing testimonials from delighted clients on Lightmedia’s website www.lightmedia.co.uk.

