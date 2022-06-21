David Bloch International: Superhero Suppliers

As a Live Events Producer and Creative Show Director, David has also staged high-profile events and managed talent for a number of prominent organisations, both in South Africa and abroad. He conceptualises, creates, produces, directs, sources and manages a variety of bespoke entertainment content, not just for live events, but for television productions as well. He credits his training in Musical Theatre, paired with over two decades of working experience, as well as his comprehensive global network, to the success of his collaborative partnerships over his illustrious career.

Over the years David has had the pleasure and privilege of working with a variety of artists and speciality acts, many of whom have appeared on international television programmes such as Dancing with the Stars, Strictly Come Dancing, America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, Spain’s Got Talent and The Voice Mexico. Many have also featured in acclaimed productions staged around the world, the most notable being Cirque du Soleil. Some of his featured artists include SEAL, Academy Award Winner and fellow South African Charlize Theron and Trevor Noah, David Blaine and Emmy Award-winning Choreographer Derek Hough.

David has operated as an Executive Show Producer, Creative Director, Stage Director and Entertainment and Talent Manager, for a number of prestigious gala events and television productions. Some of his highlights include: the Forest Whitaker ‘Godfather of Harlem’ South African tour (with Disney), the inaugural Round Glass Music Awards in New York, the official Opening Ceremony of the 60th and 63rd FIFA Congress, numerous Education Africa fundraising galas in London and New York, as well as the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

In David’s words, he is not merely a booker of talent, and doesn’t simply provide a shopping list of artists, expecting his clients to select their preferred options. He is intrinsically involved with the creative recommendation of what will best suit his clients’ needs, as well as understanding their prescribed briefs, so that they feel heard and understood, and their objectives are clearly met.

David is still an entertainer at heart, and having trained in Musical Theatre, he understands both the client and the performer, and the art of freelancing, which offers him a competitive advantage in his position. He wears many hats and provides a multitude of services, and his global network of artists keep him abreast with international trends, which in turn keeps him at the forefront of entertainment trends. This year marks 23 years since David produced his very first event.

With the world as his stage, David’s dual citizenship affords him the privilege of being able to travel at short notice, whilst offering competitive rates to international clients, which is an attractive offering for the calibre of work he produces. He is grateful to have worked around the world and his global footprint has seen him producing and working in the likes of Dubai, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, India, Hong Kong, Macau, Germany, Turkey, Poland, Sydney, Seychelles, Mauritius and numerous countries across the African continent, in addition to privately chartered cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Baltic Seas.

In the profound words of Donatella Versace, “creativity comes from a conflict of ideas,” and it is this motto that colours David’s work daily. He doesn’t believe in working in silos, and the collaborative creation with his clients and valued partners, paired with critical thinking and strategising a multitude of ideas, is something that David is inspired by and thrives upon.

