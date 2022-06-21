As a Live Events Producer and Creative Show Director, David Bloch has staged events and managed talent for a variety of top companies and high-profile events, both in his country and abroad.

These include Dubai, the USA, the UK, France, Italy, India, Hong Kong, Macau, Germany, Poland, Sydney, Swaziland, Zambia, Ghana, Burkino Faso, The Seychelles, Mauritius, including privately chartered cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Baltic Sea.

Over the years David has had the pleasure and privilege of working with a variety of artists and speciality acts, many of whom have appeared on international television programmes such as Dancing with the Stars, Strictly Come Dancing, America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, Spain’s Got Talent and The Voice Mexico. Many have also featured in acclaimed productions staged around the world, the most notable being Cirque du Soleil. Some of his featured artists include SEAL, Academy Award Winner and fellow South African Charlize Theron and Trevor Noah, David Blaine and Emmy Award-winning Choreographer Derek Hough.

David has operated as an Executive Show Producer, Creative Director, Stage Director and Entertainment Manager, for a number of prestigious gala events and television productions. Some of his highlights include: the Forest Whitaker ‘Godfather of Harlem’ South African tour (with Disney), the inaugural Round Glass Music Awards in New York, the official Opening Ceremony of the 60th and 63rd FIFA Congress, numerous Education Africa fundraising galas in London and New York, as well as the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Contact Details:

David Bloch International

PostNet Suite 400

Private Bag X1

Melrose Arch

Johannesburg

Gauteng

2076

South Africa

+27 82 4599677

david@davidblochint.com

http://davidblochint.com/