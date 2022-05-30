Jordon Freight – Superhero Suppliers

Event planning is undoubtedly a complex operation and to keep the stress levels down needs dependability from your logistics suppliers. Everyone involved needs to be rowing in the same direction and communicating effectively, and no more so than in your supply chain.

We here at Jordon have specialized in the movement of event structures and equipment throughout Europe and the UK for over 20 years, providing logistics services for many high-profile events across Europe. Working to strict deadlines we understand the need to simply get the job done when the stakes are high. Structures, marquees, seating, track, barricades, portable toilets, ramps and lots more are part of our weekly shipments throughout the year, successfully co-ordinated and tracked from start to finish by our logistics experts.

What sets us apart however is our ability to rescue situations when a crisis arises. Often last-minute changes in destinations, dates or times or maybe a forgotten item or shipment that needs urgently collecting. These critical moments are where you need your logistics provider to step up. Here at Jordon our people and systems have been trained and developed over the years to implement proven strategies quickly to fix these challenges every time.

With a long-standing European network of partner-carriers we have every town in every country covered and can deploy in a matter of hours. Boasting an industry leading on-time delivery rate you can guarantee we have the logistics and customs expertise that allows us to take the strain freeing up time so you can concentrate on your business.

As well as our transport planning our in-house customs team are working 24/7 to ensure your paperwork is correct and that there are no delays at the border. Forward thinking is essential. Our strategic customs houses in Netherlands, France and Italy reinforce our customs offering as well as our own customs consultant who will visit your premises to discuss your customs preparations in advance.

Since the UK left the EU it’s been proven keeping your logistics and customs under one roof will make the operation smoother with less calls to be made and less issues as the break points are drastically reduced. We are uniquely positioned to be able to have our customs and logistics teams working side-by-side for you, conversing over the desk to ensure smooth operations and save vital time. We can also act independently as a transport provider or customs broker in isolation. Whichever option you choose we will always provide 100% dependability.

Once the event has successfully completed the goods may need to be returned or go to another event in the UK or Europe. We make this easy with our return planner so everything is already done for you at the initial booking. We operate logistics throughout Europe and are familiar with all local customs processes and have people on the ground who can liaise with your delivery point at a local level. We make completing the event easy.

Jordon’s service led ethos is to keep things simple, communicate often and get the job done. If you need a dependable supplier who is well versed in event logistics, get in touch with our event experts to see how we compare. We guarantee we can improve your business.

