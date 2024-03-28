Jordan Kaye to Emcee Event Sustainability Live, Setting the Stage for a Greener Future

Analog Events is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Jordan Kaye, will be taking the spotlight as the stage host for both days of the inaugural U.S. edition of Event Sustainability Live (ESL), to be held in Las Vegas on May 1st and 2nd, 2024.

With over two decades of experience in experiential marketing and event production, Jordan Kaye has established himself as a visionary leader in the industry. His work with iconic brands, celebrities, and major entertainment companies has garnered acclaim for its innovation and impact. Jordan’s commitment to creating meaningful consumer experiences while prioritizing sustainability aligns perfectly with the ethos of Event Sustainability Live.

“Jordan Kaye is a trailblazer in the events industry, known for his creativity, passion, and dedication to sustainability,” said Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Sustainability Live. “His leadership at Analog Events reflects a genuine commitment to driving positive change in the way events are produced. We are thrilled to have him as our stage host for this groundbreaking event.”

Event Sustainability Live aims to bring together industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to explore strategies for creating more sustainable events. With Jordan Kaye at the helm of the ESL Stage, attendees can expect engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and actionable insights that will inspire them to embrace sustainability in their own event planning endeavors.

“I am incredibly excited to be hosting the Event Sustainability Stage at the very first U.S. edition of Event Sustainability Live,” said Jordan Kaye. “This event represents a pivotal moment for our industry, as we come together to champion environmental responsibility and drive positive change. I look forward to guiding discussions that will inspire attendees to rethink the way we approach event production and embrace more sustainable practices.”

Event Sustainability Live promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the latest innovations, trends, and best practices in sustainable event planning. With Jordan Kaye leading the way, attendees can expect two days of inspiration, education, and networking opportunities that will empower them to create events that not only captivate audiences but also contribute to a greener future.

Check out the event agenda here. For more information about Event Sustainability Live and to register for the event, visit www.eventsustainabilitylive.com.