JLL continues support for Oddballs Rally, raising £100,000 for charity over 8 years

JLL, a leading Technical Production Partner Company, is proud to announce its continued support for the Oddballs Rally, an annual event dedicated to raising funds for various charitable organisations. Over the past eight years, the Oddballs Rally has raised an impressive £100,000 for charities including the Teenage Cancer Trust, Mind, Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent), and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The Oddballs Rally, a cherished event in the rally calendar, takes place every August at the Abingdon Rugby Club in Oxfordshire. What began as a one-off tribute to a dear friend lost to cancer, has evolved into a significant charitable endeavour thanks to the dedication of Vince Wooloff, the founder of Oddballs Rally. Vince’s initial vision to commemorate his friend’s memory through a weekender event for the Teenage Cancer Trust has blossomed into an annual tradition, now in its eighth year.

As a proud supporter of the Oddballs Rally, JLL provides essential technical production expertise to ensure the success of the event’s entertainment offerings. This includes lighting and special FX production for the live music performances, as well as providing on-site technicians to guarantee seamless execution.

One of the hallmarks of JLL’s involvement in the Oddballs Rally is its commitment to providing production services at cost price, allowing funds raised to directly benefit the supported charitable organisations. By partnering with the Oddballs Rally, JLL not only highlights its world-class technical and creative abilities but also contributes to a truly meaningful cause.

“It is JLL’s privilege and honour to continue and support Oddballs Rally and its admirable mission to raise funds for charity” said Dan Terzino, Operations Director at JLL. “We believe in using our technical expertise to make a positive impact in our community, and the Oddballs Rally provides a fantastic platform to do just that. We look forward to another successful year of entertainment and fundraising.”