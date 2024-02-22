Roll Me Up redefines the concept of event catering, transforming your brand’s presence into a memorable experience for every attendee with delicious ice cream rolls

Key Services and Benefits:

Event Experience Enhancement: We specialize in elevating event spaces into captivating experiences, significantly boosting footfall and audience engagement with your brand.

Unmatched Quality: Our commitment to quality is unwavering. We use only the finest Fresh Cotswold Ice Cream and bespoke ingredients so that each ice cream is incredibly delicious and creamy.

Proven Industry Success:

Trusted by Top Brands: Deloitte, Santander, Aston Martin F1, Mercedes Benz, Warner Bros, and Salesforce are among the elite brands that have experienced and applauded the Roll Me Up impact.

Adaptable to Various Events: From exhibitions to corporate festivals and brand activations, you never realise how much wherever we go everyone loves our ice cream.

Customization and Branding:

Brand-Centric Customization: Our services extend beyond taste. We offer customizable carts, cups, unique flavoured ice creams and branded wafers, ensuring your brand is both seen and remembered.

Elevating Your Brand: Roll Me Up is about creating an environment where your brand is the centre of attention, guaranteeing that your message resonates with the audience.

Choose Roll Me Up to make your next event an unforgettable delicious journey for your brand and your audience.

Contact Details:

Unit 5c

Windmill Farm

Cricklade

SN6 6NA

07454627358

events@rollmeup.co.uk

www.rollmeup.co.uk