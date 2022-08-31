Introducing Meetaverse™ by Allseated

Everyone is talking about the metaverse and how they plan to use it for their events and everyday work. While most companies are overwhelmed by this, you can see and use the metaverse as an innovative opportunity to gain a competitive edge.

This is where Allseated comes in. Allseated is an award-winning technology company, providing leading innovations powering the success of tens of thousands of events every year. Wowing clients and guests with the latest immersive 3D technology and offering a revolutionary virtual/hybrid event experience on one platform. As leading experts in the sector, Allseated proudly places themselves in the seat of the client, understanding and recognising the challenges and opportunities required to ensure the most effective and extraordinary products.

As the emergence of the metaverse opens revolutionary opportunities for all corporations, Allseated remains at the forefront of this innovation with the launch of Meetaverse™, providing fully immersive virtual environments for corporations to host events, meetings, facilitate interactive experiences, and create entire digital offices — all in one seamless platform. Enabling corporations to embrace the possibilities and thrive in the new immersive virtual world, while fueling deeper and authentic connections.

Using a digital twin opens a realm of opportunities for immersive and interconnected experiences. Imagine in one room, the marketing team is hosting a product launch event. Next door, the sales team is closing another deal. Across the hall, the HR team is holding a training session. From simple meeting or event spaces to comprehensive digital office environments, Meetaverse™ allows you to deliver an authentic experience to help your entire team feel like they belong, no matter where they work in the world.

As you step into Meetaverse™ you will experience a virtual meeting environment where you will be able to navigate, communicate and collaborate in digital workplaces designed to support remote work environments, provide immersive brand experiences, and accelerate sales. The ideal environment to connect with people, make lasting impressions, and drive growth.

Meetaverse™ is the latest immersive technology with the most innovative features giving you creative freedom, flexible design options, and brand customisation.

Meetings: formal and informal, 1-to-1, 1-to-many

Facilitates group engagement

Screen sharing: both in conversations and presentations with the full-screen capability

Ability to share files and videos and live stream

Meeting recordings (GDPR compliant)

Easy, self-guided navigation with your own gender neutral robot

Video and audio calling

Chat: upload and download files (with emojis)

Single Sign-On capability

Fully customisable design

Content integration for endless branding opportunities

Presentations: Ability to create multiple configurations (multiple or panel presenters)

Audience participation with live Q&A, chat, emoticons, and more

Dashboard with live overview of engagement

Administrative controls

Analytics

Envision what your team can do with a digital workplace that’s created for them and grows as their needs evolve. Meetaverse™ provides you with that platform – to lead your team into the future and create a collaborative corporate metaverse your entire organisation will love.

Are you ready to build a thriving and extraordinary workplace with Meetaverse™?

