RCP London Events to host Radio Academy Festival 2022

RCP London Events, which hosts over 570 events per year at its London events venue and digitally across its virtual event platform, is to host the Radio Academy Festival 2022.

The event is organised by The Radio Academy, a registered charity dedicated to the development, promotion and recognition of excellence in UK radio and audio. Taking place on 7th September it will bring together members of the audio industry to celebrate the power of audio across one day of talks and debates at the venue. Speakers include Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC, Eurovision Song Contest artist Sam Ryder, Tom Connaughton, Managing Director of Spotify, and radio presenters Dave Berry, Laura Woods, Michelle Visage and Scott Mills among others.

RCP London Events’ Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen, says: “We are delighted to welcome The Radio Academy to the venue for the first time this year in what is set to be an exciting event for the venue.

“Being a charity ourselves, we welcome charities to host events at the venue. All revenue from events held at RCP London Events goes back into supporting RCP activity, including its leading role in the delivery of high-quality patient care.”

The theme of this year’s Radio Academy Festival is the ‘Power of Audio’ and sessions will focus on the deep connection with listeners. Whether it’s an intimate relationship between a host and avid listener, a captivating radio drama which you can’t turn off until you hear the end, or a passionate commentary from a live event; the power of audio connects them all.

For the first time in a decade of the event, the festival’s presentations and interviews will be spread across multiple stages, offering delegates a choice of three concurrent programmes of talks. Guests will also receive lunch and have the opportunity to join an evening drinks reception.

Sam Bailey, Managing Director of the Radio Academy, adds: “We can’t wait to hold our Festival at the Royal College of Physicians. It’s a hidden gem in the centre of London, and we were so impressed by the facilities, including two highly spec’d auditoriums. When we were looking for a new home for this flagship annual event, the RCP was our clear favourite”