Visit Anchor Industries at The Showman’s Show

Anchor Industries is Americas largest marquee and clear span manufacturer for frame and fabric products, and we carry a wide selection of event and commercial marquee for weddings, picnics, street fairs, festivals, and more. We’ve been making our products in America since 1892, and Anchor’s ongoing advances in fabric technology and frame engineering keep our products at the forefront in markets we serve.

Photo credit: Michaels Party Rentals

At the 2022 Showman’s Show, Anchor Industries will be showcasing an 18×18 Aurora Sailcloth Marquee. The show stopping Aurora®, marrying the essence of the sailcloth marquees appeal with renowned quality and engineering expertise, is a marquee that has really raised the bar and elevated the look of tension marquee. Nautical touches and a characteristic shape are often cited as key elements of the appeal, but the true essence of the allure is the luminous beauty it suffuses into an event by day and radiates to the surroundings by night. Anchor’s sailcloth marquee is made of proprietary laminated vinyl that stays true to form. The result is enhanced protection and security that give a rental company peace of mind and ecstatic clients.

Aurora® is more than a fair-weather marquee thanks to the ability to seal marquee walls to the marquee top. Our revolutionary, patent-pending WeatherShield™ wall to eave sealing technology, named a 2015 IFAI Innovation Award winner, eliminates the gaps that let in wind and rain. Aurora® sets the stage for luminous beauty and unique protection from the elements.

The team will be on hand to answer any questions and showcasing their 18×18 Aurora Sailcloth Marquee on Stand: 91 – Lew Spencer Avenue from the 18th-19th October.

