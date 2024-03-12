InEvent to shine on Stage at Event Tech Live Las Vegas

InEvent, a leading event management software solutions provider, is proud to announce its sponsorship of a stage at Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, scheduled for May 1st and 2nd, 2024. This sponsorship underscores InEvent’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence within the event technology industry.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is a premier event dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in event technology and providing a platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and learn. As a sponsor of one of the event stages, InEvent will play a vital role in facilitating discussions, presentations, and demonstrations on state-of-the-art event management solutions and trends.

Pedro Góes, CEO at InEvent, expressed excitement about the sponsorship, stating, “Stage set, mics on, and the spotlight awaits. InEvent is honored to be sponsoring a stage at ETL Las Vegas. Join us as we bring together the brightest minds in the industry to share groundbreaking insights and shape the future of event technology. We look forward to welcoming you.”

InEvent specializes in providing comprehensive event management solutions designed to streamline the planning, execution, and analysis of events of all sizes. With features such as attendee management, registration, ticketing, engagement tools, and analytics, InEvent empowers event organizers to deliver exceptional experiences to their attendees while maximizing ROI.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of ETL, commented on the partnership with InEvent, saying, “We are thrilled to have InEvent on board as a sponsor for Las Vegas. Their dedication to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the objectives of our event, and we look forward to collaborating with them to deliver a truly impactful experience for our attendees.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas promises to be an invaluable opportunity for event professionals, technology providers, and industry experts to come together, exchange ideas, and explore the latest trends shaping the future of events.

Registration for the show is open now, sign up here.

For more information about InEvent and its event management solutions, visit www.inevent.com.