ICHF events signs new 3 year deal with the NEC

Following an incredibly tough year for the MICE industry, ICHF events have announced a new three-year tenancy agreement with the NEC.

With live events unable to run from March 2020 and a return to events date not yet announced by Government for 2021, leading craft, hobby and lifestyle event organiser ICHF Events have successfully diversified into providing online content via demonstrations, shopping and virtual events over the past 10 months.

However, following a positive start to the new year with the vaccine roll out and the hope for the imminent lifting of restrictions ICHF Events are looking forward to getting back to their core business. With events scheduled to take place from June, the NEC will be one of the first venues to work with ICHF Events in providing a Covid secure event for their visitors.

Managing Directors, Simon Burns says “We are delighted to have signed a 3-year deal with the NEC, we stage some of our largest events there and our visitors expect the great facilities and level of service that the NEC provides. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the team at the NEC which is already built on longevity.”

ICHF Events run events at the NEC across the calendar year including Cake International, the world leading event and competition for the cake decorating and sugar craft enthusiasts; CHSI Stitches, the UK’s trade show for the creative craft industry; the Creative Craft Show, a series of craft events for new and established crafters looking to shop and be inspired; Simply Christmas, the ultimate seasonal gifting event; Sewing for Pleasure and Fashion & Embroidery, niche events for the growing stitching community.

Janine Smith, Venue Sales Director of NEC Group Conventions & Exhibitions, commented: “We thoroughly enjoy working with ICHF Events and hosting their array of wonderful craft, hobby and lifestyle shows at our venue. We are delighted that the NEC will be home to these fantastic events for at least another three years and we look forward to welcoming their visitors back to the venue soon.”