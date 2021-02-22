Total Event are a family-owned business, operating for over 18 years and we have become well known in the UK as experts in the Exhibition and Event industry. We supply a comprehensive array of services across Shell Scheme, Furniture, Flooring, Power & Lighting, Print, Event Technology and more. An all-in-one supplier for many of our customers.

As an event organiser, you have a lot on your plate. Right?

We are here to share the load and help you to cultivate fantastic relationships with your exhibitors and visitors, confident in the knowledge that your event is in safe hands.

Our expert team bring together decades of experience, working closely with event organisers we provide everything you need to give your exhibitors a seamless exhibition experience, and we provide them with everything they need to communicate their message at your event.

Creating a great experience for your exhibitors and their visitors is key to a successful event, but your experience as the organiser is important too. We place big emphasis on building long-term relationships and the benefit of working with the same team members who understand all aspects of the event and how these develop over time.

What’s New?

Whilst 2020 was not the year anyone expected we were determined to use the industry closure as an opportunity to enhance the business and services. The shell scheme has been completely refurbished and we’ve added our own furniture range to allow us to offer competitive furniture packages to exhibitors. The business has relocated for better infrastructure access and we’ve added to our vehicle fleet, allowing greater flexibility and higher capacity ready for when the events industry reopens it’s doors.

Do you have an event in 2021 or beyond?

Reach out to our team to see how we can help.

Contact Details:

+44 (0) 1885 482 946

https://www.totalevent.co.uk/