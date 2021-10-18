Hybrid Event Tech Live is two weeks out…and counting

The eighth edition of world’s best event technology show, Event Tech Live 2021 (ETL21), starts on Monday 1st November.

Working with the Grip platform organisers have prepared a packed agenda right across ETL21 week including a run of roundtable sessions and speed networking dates, an opportunity to meet and learn from peers and professionals.

At the Old Truman Brewery – Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th November – in-person Event Tech Live promises four live stages thick with quality, contemporary thinking from experts around the world, all of which will be streamed directly from the show floor for virtual attendees.

The exhibitor portfolio is impressive – and international – too, companies keen to put their tech in front of people again, live and direct. All-in-one events management platform Hopin, which took lockdown world by storm, the latest name on ETL21’s show floor.

Working with the best in the business, to the tightest standards, Event Tech Live 2021 will be safe to attend. All coronavirus mitigation boxes have been ticked. See HERE for the details.

Adam Parry, who co-founded Event Tech Live in 2014, comments: “The comprehensive protocols we have put in place to keep Covid-19 out of the room are designed to push the pandemic out of the spotlight, to help people get the best from Event Tech Live, and to protect everybody’s health at the same time. Make sure you pre-register to attend, this is the fastest way to get in the room!”.

“My thanks to everyone involved in bringing this show from paper to the Old Truman Brewery and beyond; the Event Tech Live team, our sponsors, our amazing exhibitors and the equally stellar speakers.

“Technology has made such a difference in the battle to restart events post-lockdown and that process, which is still going on, has spawned its own set of ideas and solutions. There is so much to talk about and to discover.

“That’s it! We can’t wait for Event Tech Live 2021. Register NOW! See you there!”

Event Tech Live 2021 is at Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from 1-5 November. https://eventtechlive.com