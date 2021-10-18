Job opportunity: Deputy Venue Operations Manager

£30,500 per annum

Vincent Square, London SW1

40 Hours per week average

To work for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is to join a thriving charity, whose mission is to inspire everyone to grow. Everything we do is built on the transformational power of gardening – and the benefits it brings to people, places and our planet.

Known globally for our inspirational Shows and five spectacular Gardens, our work extends to leading ground-breaking climate research, running community outreach programmes, and setting the standards in horticultural education. With the recent opening of RHS Garden Bridgewater and Hilltop, the world’s first dedicated Centre for Gardening Science, at RHS Garden Wisley, there has never been a more exciting time to be part of our journey to make the UK a greener, and more beautiful place.

And we couldn’t do this without our people. We’re proud of the knowledge, enthusiasm and ideas that each one of our team members brings. From working across our social media channels, to volunteering in the Gardens, from serving customers in our Garden Centres to running national marketing campaigns, we believe that every member of the RHS team should have the opportunity to make a difference.

Vincent Square is the Headquarters of the charity and also houses the Lindley Hall Opened in 1904, Built to host botanic art exhibitions held by the Royal Horticultural Society, the versatile space now entertains the most prestigious contemporary events, from London Fashion Week to weddings – and everything in between.

Would you like to be part of the team delivering amazing events? As the deputy Venue Manager, you would take the lead from contract signing for the planning and event delivery. Allocation of work to the Venue Co-Ordinators, liaison with clients, contractors and agencies. The post requires flexibility based on an annualised contract of an average 40hr per week. Hours will include regular early starts, late nights and weekend working, so flexibility is essential

Key Candidate Requirements:

Personal Licence Holder

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to multi task and meet tight deadlines with attention to detail

Good IT skills

Health and Safety knowledge

Supervisory experience managing a multi-disciplined staff

Knowledge of security and emergency response

Knowledge and operation experience of sound lighting and av equipment

The RHS provides a number of great benefits for employees including:

Free parking for staff working at one of the five gardens

Free access to all RHS Gardens and Flower Shows

20% discount on all RHS Retail

Discounted food and drink from the catering outlets at the gardens

Employee discounts at high street retailer and cash back scheme

25 days’ holiday (increasing to 28 and 30 with service)

Bike to work scheme

Pension with employers’ contribution, which increases with length of service

Employee Assistance Programme for staff and immediate family.

Safeguarding and Inclusion

The RHS is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and adults at risk and expects all personnel to share in this commitment. We are an inclusive employer and welcome applicants from all backgrounds

Applications can submitted here: https://rhsocli.webitrent.com/rhsocli_webrecruitment/wrd/run/ETREC107GF.open?VACANCY_ID=2105476AV2&WVID=3297930DFw&LANG=USA