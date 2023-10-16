How MEETYOO Enables High-Impact, Carbon Neutral Events

Once again, MEETYOO is on the short-list for Best Sustainable Technology at Event Tech Live London, an award the company took home in 2022. This year, MEETYOO is also a finalist for Best Virtual Event Platform based on their work with the Conferences for Women across 4 hybrid events that reached more than 30,000 unique attendees.

MEETYOO’s platform looks different than most you’ll see, with slick graphics and custom backgrounds that go far beyond a basic web page. The Pennsylvania Conference for Women virtually brought to life an iconic convention center where many attendees had been in the past. With both keynote and breakout stages, a networking lounge and a full suite of exhibit booths, the event offered a well-rounded experience.

Unique designs, paired with a variety of activities, act like a pattern interrupt, so attendees know they aren’t at an average event. Each of the Conferences for Women events included facilitated networking, where attendees met in small groups for lively discussions, as well as mix and mingle conversations with board members. This is just one example of increased engagement, which leads to higher ROI for many MEETYOO customers.

It’s important to note these high-impact events don’t have a big impact on the environment. Knowing that the global event industry is responsible for more than 10% of global CO₂ emissions, MEETYOO has a bold goal of decarbonizing the event industry. They strive to do this by 1, enabling virtual events that truly connect and 2, managing their own impact on the planet.

MEETYOO actively compensates for their own emissions and have done so since 2021. With this in mind, planners can be comfortable knowing that any events produced on the platform will be carbon-neutral.

In addition, the Sustainability Dashboard offers insights to every event attendee about their own theoretical carbon footprint, but calculating the emissions potentially avoided by attending the event virtually instead of in-person.

As a managed service provider, MEETYOO supports every event, doing all the heavy lifting of event production so that event professionals can focus on content, audience and sponsorships. With this approach, they can help clients produce truly high-impact events with minimal impact to the environment.

Sponsored Content