Hilton Birmingham Metropole welcomes the industry following multi-million pound refurbishment

Hilton Birmingham Metropole showcased its outstanding new look facilities to the meetings and events market last night, following its multi-million-pound refurbishment programme. The venue, one of the most comprehensive and easily recognised in the industry, has welcomed more than 100 high profile industry decision-makers today to sample its hospitality and experience the new contemporary upgrades.

The ambitious refurbishment programme has seen a revamp of the hotel’s extensive 6,000sqm of meetings and events facilities, the introduction of three new restaurant and bar concepts and the refurbishment and remodelling of more than 600 bedrooms.

“Our hotel is one of the best known in the industry and this extensive redevelopment has been many years in the making. Our clients have played a vital role by guiding our choices and influencing the design of our spaces, and we’re extremely excited to now share our beautiful new surroundings with them all. Since September last year, we’ve executed a phased re-opening so it’s great to finally unveil the last of our spaces, Brightsmith-On-Water, bar and restaurant, and welcome the industry to this showcase event,” said Nicola Underhill, Hilton Birmingham Metropole General Manager.

Invited guests were treated to afternoon tea on arrival, a three-course evening meal with entertainment and enjoy an overnight stay.

Throughout the hotel, the new decor celebrates Birmingham’s rich heritage and embraces its culture. Nods to industrialism combine with a celebration of local craftsmanship to mark the city’s prolific history.