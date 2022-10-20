Hearby and Music Venue Trust combine forces to create UK’s first ever unified gigs listings

Hearby, the world’s leading gigs listings website, has teamed up with Music Venue Trust to create the first ever unified gigs listings for the whole of the UK. This is a major step forward in making sure that music fans can easily find and attend the best gigs no matter where they are in the country.

Live music venues across the UK will benefit from the powerful new partnership between Hearby and Music Venue Trust.

The AI-driven company Hearby recently landed in the UK and has already formed significant partnerships in the sector, including its recent move to connect students with local live music venues through its partnership with TOTUM.

Hearby’s latest collaboration could be its most powerful yet. Its new partnership with renowned changemakers Music Venue Trust (MVT) will enable even more fans to discover new and exciting live music experiences across the country.

Hearby, the UK's leading gigs listings website, has teamed up with MVT to create the first ever unified gigs listings for the whole of the UK. This is a major step forward in making sure that music fans can easily find and attend the best gigs no matter where they are in the country. Visit: https://www.musicvenuetrust.com/gig-guide/

MVT is a grassroots organisation that campaigns for the protection of music venues and their workers. They are dedicated to protecting all aspects of music-related businesses, from live music venues to recording studios, rehearsal spaces and sound engineers.

The charity was founded in response to the rapid disappearance of UK music venues and its aim is to bring an end to this trend by working with local authorities, developers and landlords to protect existing music venues across the country.

Together, they have created the UK’s first ever unified and up-to-date gigs guide – covering close to 900 venues, with more still to be added. Hearby will also host MVT’s Venue Directory which has moved online for the first time since it was first printed (year, add history) – allowing members to regularly update their profile and keep their following in the know.

This unique collaboration will allow each artist and live music venue to showcase their gigs listings on MVT’s website in a whole new way.

MVT acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots Music Venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists. The London-based charity aims to preserve and improve venues, making them more efficient and improving the experience for performers and audiences.

Created in January 2014, its aim is to secure the long-term future of iconic Grassroots Music Venues such as Hull Adelphi, Exeter Cavern, Southampton Joiners, The 100 Club, Band on the Wall, Tunbridge Wells Forum etc. These venues have played a crucial role in the development of British music over the last 40 years, nurturing local talent, providing a platform for artists to build their careers and develop their music and their performance skills.

This partnership with MVT provides Hearby an opportunity to work even more closely with these great organisations and their members, supporting them in their efforts by providing a platform for every artist and venue to promote their gigs in all forms and genres.

Hearby is an AI-driven organisation with a mission to map all live music taking place across the planet. It uses state-of-the-art tools to list events from live music venues from arenas to grassroots businesses.

Thanks to the use of modern technologies such as data visualisation, machine learning, and interactive maps and widgets, Hearby’s highly responsive and highly intuitive interface makes it easy to browse, discover and connect artists with fans nearby.

Hearby’s technology is currently being used by artists, venues, promoters and music labels across the world to promote their gigs in a whole new immersive format. With this new partnership, Music Venue Trust will provide the most up-to-date list of UK gigs through one single platform.

Hearby CEO and co-founder Gary Halliwell adds:

“From Shetland to Penzance, Haverford West to Ramsgate, Galway to Grimsby & points in between, MVT’s new Gig-Guide – covering nearly 900 venues – is the first unified show listings across the British Isles for grassroots music.”

“Listing 10,588 shows and 2,823 bands & artists in the coming quarter, MVT’s Gig-Guide is like AirBnB of grassroots music experiences, providing detailed information on shows & artists located around users.”

Hearby are really looking forward to working with Music Venue Trust on this project and hope that we can support our users in promoting grassroots artists through the most comprehensive resource of live gigs ever featured on any other platform. Hearby will be working together to create a unique experience for all music fans.